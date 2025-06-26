Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,356 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 184,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

