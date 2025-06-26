Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.14 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $170.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.46 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.