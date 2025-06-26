Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys 462 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,541,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VCSH stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

