Family CFO Inc Purchases 2,384 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Family CFO Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.