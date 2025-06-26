Flavin Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Flavin Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

