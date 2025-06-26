PDS Planning Inc Acquires 1,120 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,039,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

