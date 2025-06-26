KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 172,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

