Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $90.57 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

