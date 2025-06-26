Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.30, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

