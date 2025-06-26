Security National Bank Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Security National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $226.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.39.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

