Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 32,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

