Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,159 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 26.9% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $57,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SPLG opened at $71.63 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.