Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires 5,063 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,110,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 48,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,971,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 767,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 169,004 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 636,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,313,000.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BALT stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.