Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 425 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $410.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

