Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Boosted by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,326,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,675,473,000 after purchasing an additional 94,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after buying an additional 508,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,491,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,132,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,837,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,071,000 after buying an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.48. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

