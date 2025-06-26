Western Financial Corp CA Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $230.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,040 shares of company stock valued at $94,880,434. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

