Balefire LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Balefire LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 255.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

