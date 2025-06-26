Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.03. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

