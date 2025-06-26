Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after buying an additional 207,154 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 11.4%

BATS CALF opened at $39.34 on Thursday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

