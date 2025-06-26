Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 51,352 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,719 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,164,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,640 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after acquiring an additional 585,192 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

