Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 878 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $32,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $281.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.41 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.45.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

