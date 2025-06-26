Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

