Security National Bank Has $10.53 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.0% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $220.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.03 and its 200 day moving average is $236.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

