iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,404 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

