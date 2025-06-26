Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $15.94 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 573.1% in the 1st quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,049.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 114,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 104,285 shares during the period. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,783,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IYW opened at $170.16 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $171.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $154.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.