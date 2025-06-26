Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,786 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,098 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,642,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,454,000 after buying an additional 359,329 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after buying an additional 6,721,533 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

