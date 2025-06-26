Wealth Effects LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,917,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 22.9%

Shares of ITA opened at $181.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.12. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

