TSA Wealth Managment LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,754,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $192.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.06. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

