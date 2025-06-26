Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Autins Group (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.03) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Autins Group had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.
Autins Group Price Performance
Shares of Autins Group stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.14) on Thursday. Autins Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.70 ($0.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The stock has a market cap of £5.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.92.
Autins Group Company Profile
Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autins Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Deere & Co.: A Quiet Industrial Leader Gaining Steam
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analysts Supercharge AMD Stock Ahead of Q2 AI Catalyst
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.