Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Autins Group (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.03) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Autins Group had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

Shares of Autins Group stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.14) on Thursday. Autins Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.70 ($0.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The stock has a market cap of £5.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.92.

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, office interiors, PPE, medical, building and wider industrial applications.

Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.

