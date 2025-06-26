TigerOak Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,627 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 6.5% of TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TigerOak Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,657,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after buying an additional 335,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after buying an additional 652,619 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

