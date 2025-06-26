Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $360.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $319.28 and last traded at $317.00, with a volume of 236503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $313.13.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.32.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,899,281.72. This represents a 39.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.04 and a beta of 0.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The company had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

