St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSE:SAU) Trading 14.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSE:SAU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 540,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 243,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10,189.57 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Company Profile

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the King-king Copper-Gold Project, located in Mindanao in the Philippines.

