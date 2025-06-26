iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 99,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

IJK opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

