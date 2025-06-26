Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Autins Group (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.03) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Autins Group had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.
Shares of AUTG opened at GBX 10 ($0.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.17. Autins Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 13.70 ($0.19). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.
