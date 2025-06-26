Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,158 shares of company stock valued at $202,989,194 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $757.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $692.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $773.45. The company has a market cap of $211.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.