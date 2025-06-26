Bank of Stockton Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Waters were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $1,984,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 1.0%

WAT stock opened at $350.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.