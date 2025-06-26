McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.030-3.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.4%

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.25. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

