SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $201.98 and last traded at $198.86, with a volume of 17520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.10.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,582,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

