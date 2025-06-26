holoride 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58.40 Thousand (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last week, holoride has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $58.40 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.53 or 0.02282221 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00016255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00004484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00003711 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00124047 USD and is up 7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $58,215.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

