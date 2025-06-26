Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

Eildon Capital Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a P/E ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Eildon Capital Fund

Eildon Capital Fund is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Fund was founded in 1993 and is based in Melbourne, Australia and having an additional office in Sydney, Australia.

