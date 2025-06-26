Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
Eildon Capital Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a P/E ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Eildon Capital Fund
