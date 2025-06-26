Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 162 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

