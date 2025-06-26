Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

