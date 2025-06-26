Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.34

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3375 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PSU.U opened at C$100.32 on Thursday. Purpose US Cash Fund ETF has a 52-week low of C$100.00 and a 52-week high of C$100.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose US Cash Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.