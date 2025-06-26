Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

PSF stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

