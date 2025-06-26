Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a total market cap of $80.33 million and $6.04 thousand worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,557.30 or 0.02384576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,293.45 or 1.00046503 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,145.71 or 0.99908747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s genesis date was August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 2,923 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,411 tokens. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz/defi.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Linea platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 2,922.82503055. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 2,602.58176137 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,169.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

