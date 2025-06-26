Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Gregory M. Weinhoff Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,786.94. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,364,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 685,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,909,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,623 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 684,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,426,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 710,936 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNTA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

