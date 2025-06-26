Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Gregory M. Weinhoff Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,786.94. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNTA opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.48.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNTA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
