Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 14,544 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

