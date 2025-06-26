Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.9%

FCX opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Read Our Latest Report on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.