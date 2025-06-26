Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Tops $0.0037

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Zebec Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $278.92 million and approximately $19.03 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebec Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,293.45 or 1.00046503 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,145.71 or 0.99908747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,355,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,369,438,135 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official message board for Zebec Network is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,355,887.942772 with 84,565,945,290.046072 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00379794 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $16,821,920.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebec Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebec Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.