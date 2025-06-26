Cetus Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.25 Million (CETUS)

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Cetus Protocol has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $15.67 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cetus Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cetus Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,293.45 or 1.00046503 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,145.71 or 0.99908747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cetus Protocol Profile

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol. The official website for Cetus Protocol is www.cetus.zone. The official message board for Cetus Protocol is medium.com/@cetusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cetus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 808,333,333 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.09256077 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $15,341,369.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

